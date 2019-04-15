Boise police say 3 people shot, suspects on the loose

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting in Boise, and officers are still searching for the suspects.

Police officers went to the home in Boise's bench neighborhood at about midnight Monday after witnesses called 911 to report they heard screaming and gunshots coming from the house.

The officers found three adults with gunshot injuries outside the home. One of the victims, an adult woman, died at a nearby hospital. The other two, a woman and a man, were hospitalized in stable condition Monday morning.

Police say the suspects had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and detectives are searching for them.

Police declined to release the names of the victims.