Bodyguard for 'El Chapo' son pleads guilty to conspiracy

CHICAGO (AP) — A purported bodyguard of one of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons has pleaded guilty in Chicago to taking part in a drug conspiracy.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 35-year-old Jesus Raul Beltran-Leon admitted Wednesday to his role in the 2013 sale of 46 kilograms of cocaine in Los Angeles.

Beltran's guilty plea without getting any deal from federal prosecutors comes weeks before his trial was set to begin. It means he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 10 but may be delayed because witnesses could be called to testify.

El Chapo was found guilty in February in Brooklyn of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession.