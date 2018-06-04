https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Body-found-in-shed-at-Tuscaloosa-Lucky-Dollar-12965310.php
Body found in shed at Tuscaloosa Lucky Dollar store
Published 8:27 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a shed.
Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the body was found Sunday night in a shed near a Lucky Dollar store.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that investigators didn't immediately say whether the person was a man or a woman, or who discovered the body.
Hart said the cause of death wasn't yet known.
Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com
