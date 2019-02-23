Body found in fire-damaged car in southeastern Iowa

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Police in southeastern Iowa are investigating after a body was found inside a fire-damaged car.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that fire crews responded just after 12:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a burning car in rural Riverside. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body inside the vehicle.

Police have not yet released the name of the person pending notification of family members. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Johnson County Medical Examiner are investigating.

No other details were released.

___

Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com