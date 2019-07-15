https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Bodies-of-2-decapitated-dogs-found-in-Maryland-14096338.php
Bodies of 2 decapitated dogs found in Maryland woods
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating the discovery of two decapitated dogs.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that the bodies of the black Labrador retrievers were found Sunday in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.
The sheriff's office says animal control officers believe the dogs had been discarded within the previous two days.
No suspects were immediately identified. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the animal cruelty case.
