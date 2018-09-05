Boarding school renames athletic field after abuse report

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boarding school is removing the name of a former headmaster who was found to have failed to report sexual misconduct allegations from its athletic field.

Choate Rosemary Hall announced Tuesday the school is renaming Shanahan Field, a multi-field sports complex on the school's campus, to the "Class of '76 Field" in honor of the field's lead donor, a 1976 Choate graduate.

The Record-Journal reports Edward Shanahan, headmaster of the Wallingford school from 1991 to 2011, was one of several former administrators named in a 2017 investigation.

The investigation found Shanahan and other officials failed to report misconduct allegations to the proper authorities. He resigned as a life trustee of the school a few weeks after the report's release.

The school says the renaming wasn't related to the investigation.

___

