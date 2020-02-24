Bloomberg presidential campaign office vandalized in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism at an office for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Chicago's North Side.

Spray-painted across four windows on the front of a building were the terms “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch,” Chicago police reported. The vandalism was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.

No one has been arrested for the vandalism, police said.