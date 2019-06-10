Blaze destroys building in LA's North Hollywood area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are investigating a dramatic fire in a North Hollywood building housing five businesses.

The blaze erupted shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in a row of one-story commercial structures and quickly turned into an inferno.

More than 110 firefighters battled the flames, pouring heavy streams of water into the building until a knockdown was declared after a little over two hours.

The Fire Department says there were no injuries directly related to the fire, but a man with a non-life-threatening injury was taken to a hospital in police custody. The department has no further information about the man.