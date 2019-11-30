Black Friday shooting shutters Syracuse shopping mall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Syracuse are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the leg Friday inside a shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. and caused a lockdown at the Destiny USA mall.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an assault or altercation and was not a random act.

Investigators said the man’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Several Black Friday shoppers posted to social media about hiding inside stores after the gunfire rang out.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that officers responded to the mall within seconds of the shooting.

He said the gunman remained on the loose late Friday.