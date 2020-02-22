Bismarck woman sentenced to probation in death of infant son

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 20-year-old Bismarck woman charged with felony child neglect following the death of her baby has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Ashlynn Seymour pleaded guilty Friday. South Central District Judge James Hill sentenced her to five years in prison with all of it suspended but the 140 days she already had been behind bars.

The boy's father, Marcus Reineke, 20, faces a late-March trial on the same charge.

Authorities say the parents kept a filthy apartment and missed medical appointments for their son, who was born 3½ months premature and spent three months in neonatal intensive care. The baby was found face down and unresponsive in a bassinet in August. A cause of death was not released.

Family members interviewed by police said the baby continuously had a blistery diaper rash and lived in a smelly environment of dirty diapers and garbage.