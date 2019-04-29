Birmingham officer charged with sex abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham police officer is charged with sexual abuse in a case that began with a complaint about misconduct while on duty.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Devin Carlisle was arrested Monday, a little more than three years after he was hired.

Carlisle is charged with sexual abuse by force. Court records aren't available to show whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Carlisle was placed on administrative duty after officials received a complaint about allegations of misconduct in January.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with bail set at $15,000.