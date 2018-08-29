Biodiesel executives linked to polygamous group due in court

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say two executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company linked to a polygamous group could flee to Turkey if they are released ahead of trial on charges in a $500 million tax credit scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah also says in court documents unsealed ahead of a Wednesday court hearing that the men were tipped off before a 2016 raid by federal agents.

Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and CFO Isaiah Kingston have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they created false production records to obtain renewable-fuel tax credits and then laundered the proceeds.

Prosecutors say the men are members of the polygamous Kingston group and have business ties to Turkey.

Isaiah Kingston's lawyer Scott Williams says there's little evidence against his client.

No attorney has been listed for Jacob Kingston.