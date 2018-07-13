Big Island firefighter pleads guilty to conspiracy

HONOLULU (AP) — A Big Island firefighter has pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury in the fraud and corruption case against the former Honolulu police chief and a deputy prosecutor.

Hawaii County Battalion Chief Jesse Michael Ebersole pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to obstruct after authorities say he lied about his relationship to Katherine Kealoha.

Katherine and Louis Kealoha are awaiting federal trials on bank fraud and corruption allegations. Authorities claim Katherine Kealoha funded her relationship with Ebersole from money stolen from a relative and from a fraudulently obtained second mortgage.

Federal prosecutors requested for the 49-year-old firefighter to be sentenced next year as they expect him to cooperate in the prosecution against Katherine and Louis Kealoha.

The Hawaii County Fire Department placed Ebersole on paid leave earlier this week.