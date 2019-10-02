Bellevue police arrest 4 in fatal shooting of teen

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say three men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man found in a Bellevue park.

The Seattle Times reports Bellevue police responded to reports of gunshots coming from Goldsmith Neighborhood Park around 12:30 a.m. April 3.

Police found Josue Flores dead with gunshot wounds.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett says police believe the suspects knew Flores, who told his friends he'd received threats from members of the suspects' group.

Mylett says Flores told people he was going to the park to meet with the group and smooth things over, but he was ambushed.

Mylett says police used Snapchat and text messages to build their case, as well as photos on social media.

Mylett says police also located a handgun believed to have been fired at the park.

