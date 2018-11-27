Bellevue man sentenced for south Omaha shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Omaha television station WOWT reports that 32-year-old Matthew Arnold was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 death of 32-year-old Matthew Johnson. Arnold was sentenced to 12 to 14 years for manslaughter and four to six years for a weapons count.

He had pleaded to the counts in September.

Police say an argument and name-calling led to the December shooting of Johnson.

Arnold could have been sentenced to up to 70 years.

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com