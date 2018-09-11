Bellevue man pleads no contest in south Omaha shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a weapons count in the south Omaha shooting death of his friend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 32-year-old Matthew Arnold entered the plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors.

Police say an argument and name-calling led to the December shooting of 32-year-old Matthew Johnson.

Arnold will face up to 70 years in prison when he's sentenced in November.

