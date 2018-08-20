Bel Edwards appoints convicted ex-sheriff to used car board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana governor has appointed a former sheriff who pleaded guilty to misusing funds and mistreating inmates to a state commission that oversees legal compliance of used car dealers.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports former Tensas Parish Sheriff Jeff Britt has his first meeting Monday. Records show Gov. John Bel Edwards pardoned Britt last year, nearly a decade after Britt was accused of beating handcuffed inmates and using public funds to pay off his credit card.

Britt pleaded guilty in 1999 to malfeasance as part of a deal, which he says allowed him to move on. He was sentenced to probation.

Edwards appointed Britt to the Used Motor Vehicle Commission board last month. Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says Edwards supports criminal justice reform efforts that ease felon's re-entry into society.

___

