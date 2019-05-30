Bank branch manager pleads guilty to bank fraud, ID theft

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a pastor at a South Carolina church has pleaded guilty to charges that he used his position as a bank branch manager in North Carolina to steal the identity of two elderly customers to get money and credit cards.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Raleigh says in a news release that Tony McElveen Sr. pleaded guilty on Thursday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He will be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say McElveen, a BB&T branch manager in Rowland, stole the identities and used the proceeds for rental cars, hotel rooms and to pay his delinquent mortgage, among other things. They said he hid the money in an account of his Florence, South Carolina, church and used his authority to withdraw money for his benefit.