Bail hearing canceled for man charged in church shooting

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A bail hearing has been canceled for a man accused of wounding a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway of Manchester was supposed to be in court Tuesday, but the hearing has been canceled to allow him to get a new lawyer. He had been represented by a public defender, but a judge on Monday granted the lawyer's request to withdraw based on a conflict of interest.

Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. Bishop Stanley Choate and Claire McMullen, the bride, were injured.