Baby found safe in south Carolina home where 2 found dead

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina say a baby was found safe in a home where a man and woman were found shot to death.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department told news outlets that officers were asked to check on the residents of a home in Irmo about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Columbia about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The department said officers found the bodies of a man and woman in the home. Coroner Gary Watts said both victims had been shot to death.

Their names have not been released yet.

Deputies say the baby is being cared for by relatives.

The sheriff's department has not said how the shootings occurred. No arrests have been reported.