BYU football player accused of DUI, status on team uncertain

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Brigham Young University football player has been charged with driving under the influence.

Online court records show Neil Pau'u pleaded not guilty Wednesday to DUI and interfering with traffic signs. The 23-year-old wide receiver from Santa Ana, California, is accused of driving drunk in Provo on June 8. He was charged Monday.

His attorney, Michael Petro, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Students agree to adhere to a strict honor code that bans drinking alcohol and premarital sex.

Pau'u status with the team is uncertain. BYU football spokesman Brett Pyne says the university is aware of the situation and looking into it.

Pau'u is a junior who had 216 yards receiving and a touchdown last season.