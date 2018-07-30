Autopsy: Restaurant shooter died of multiple gunshot wounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man authorities say shot three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot by bystanders died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

The report by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office said Alexander Tilghman, 28, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, left thigh and back on May 24 after authorities say he walked into Louie's On The Lake and started shooting. A bullet that entered the left side of Tilghman's chest passed through his heart, lungs and other internal organs and was recovered on the right side of his chest, according to the report.

Tilghman shot a 39-year-old woman, her 12-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old family friend as they arrived for a birthday party, according to police. All three survived. A fourth person fell and broke his arm in the chaos.

Prosecutors later ruled that two bystanders who fired at Tilghman were justified and police had recommended that the two not be charged. One bystander was a trained security guard and the other a master sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and that they had investigated issues surrounding Tilghman's mental health. The autopsy report said toxicology tests found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Tilghman's body.

Authorities said the only interaction police had with Tilghman was a domestic assault and battery call when he was 13. A police report from the incident indicates Tilghman was arrested after his mother told police he punched her several times during a dispute over a vacuum cleaner.