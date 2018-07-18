Autopsy: Girl was wrapped in cushion cover, weighed down

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy shows a 3-year-old girl found dead last year in a North Carolina creek was wrapped in a zippered cushion cover and weighed down with a chunk of cement.

Mariah Woods was found dead in December of 2017, days after she was reported missing from her home in the eastern part of the state. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, who had reported the girl missing last Nov. 27, has been charged with murder.

The autopsy released Wednesday found the cause of death was chloroform poisoning, which police had previously disclosed.

Woods was wrapped in three white plastic trash bags and the plaid couch cushion cover, according to the autopsy posted online by The StarNews . The report noted faint bruises and abrasions on the face.