Authorities seek teen suspect in North Carolina shooting
Published 5:49 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy they say is a suspect in the death of a man and the shooting of a 16-year-old girl.
Officers tell local media they responded to a home in Sanford at around 11 p.m. Saturday. There, they found 48-year-old Monty Leroy Simmons, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A 16-year-old girl who had also been shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A secure custody order was issued for a 15-year-old boy for one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a minor. Police haven't released his name or a possible motive for the shooting.
