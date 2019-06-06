Authorities search for victims' IDs of suspected killer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities piecing together the life of a deceased man suspected of killing at least six women and children are going to discuss efforts to identify four victims found in barrels near a New Hampshire state park.

Terry Peder Rasmussen died in a California prison in 2010. Authorities believe his victims included an unnamed woman and three girls found near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

In 1985, a hunter discovered the first two bodies — the woman and a girl believed to be 9 or 10. In 2000, an investigator found the other two girls — one believed to be 2 or 3 and the other 3 or 4.

They believe the woman is likely the mother of the eldest and youngest girls. DNA tests showed Rasmussen fathered the middle girl.

Authorities are discussing their efforts Thursday.