Authorities search for missing inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from an Elmore County prison facility.
A notice from the Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Kevin Bradley Nelson escaped from Staton Correctional Facility on Monday afternoon.
He was wearing a white prison uniform.
Nelson is serving a two-year sentence for receiving stolen property.
