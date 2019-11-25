https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-search-for-inmate-who-escape-from-14861123.php
Authorities search for inmate who escape from Tucson prison
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a state prison in Tucson.
Officials say 27-year-old Kevin Anthony Purdon escaped Sunday night from a minimum-custody unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Corrections say Purdon was last accounted for at 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
Searchers and tracking dogs are trying to locate Purdon.
Purdon was serving more than four years in prison for his March 2016 guilty plea to solicitation to possess a dangerous drug for sale.
