Authorities say woman died of single gunshot wound
Published 12:34 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities investigating the killing of a woman in Rochester say the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the woman as 24-year-old Billy Jo Ahearn, of Rochester. She died at a hospital Wednesday.
MacDonald said the shooting involved two groups.
Police are still investigating.
