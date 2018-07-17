Authorities say man shot by officer in Altoona died

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a driver after a vehicle chase in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona.

A deputy pulled over a car around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday just east of Altoona, but the driver soon sped off, followed by officers. Sheriff's Lt. Rich Blaylock says the car stopped a few minutes later in an Altoona neighborhood about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away.

Blaylock says the man appeared to have a weapon in one hand as he got out of the car, and one of the two deputies fired.

State investigators have been called in. The names of those involved haven't been released.