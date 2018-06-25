Authorities say boy killed by hit-and-run driver

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has been killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Iowa.

Station KCRG reports that the vehicle struck the boy and a sibling Sunday night on a rural road west of Drakesville in Davis County. The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle came up from behind, struck the two and then left.

The boy's sibling was flown to a Des Moines hospital. The children's names haven't been released.

No arrest has been reported.

