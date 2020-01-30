Authorities renew call for info about slating 7 years ago

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are renewing their appeal to the public for information in the slaying seven years ago of a Marine Corps veteran shot and killed in his Boston-area skateboard shop.

Shawn Clark, 39, was killed in the middle of the day on Jan. 29, 2013 while working at Patriot Skateboards in Malden.

No one has ever been charged.

“My office continues investigating what happened that afternoon and we hope to identify the perpetrators of this crime," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “I want to call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day. The slightest tip can often prove to be the most helpful.”

Two men entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the killing and a confrontation ensued, prosecutors said.

Clark was shot multiple times by one of the men before they fled, prosecutors have determined based on surveillance video and witness accounts.

The district attorney's office has released surveillance video it says shows the two suspects.

Clark served in Iraq and Afghanistan and it had been his dream to open a skateboard shop, his family has said. He left behind two children, his family said.