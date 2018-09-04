Authorities release names of 2 killed in Atlantic City crash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two elderly people who were killed when two vehicles collided in Atlantic City.

But it's still not clear what caused crash that occurred around noon Monday in the area of Route 30 and Huron Avenue.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 78-year-old Arthur Thiel Jr. and 29-year-old Shandi Reeder, both of Atlantic City, were driving the vehicles. Thiel and his passenger, 84-year-old city resident Louise Bazigian, were both killed in the crash, but Reeder apparently escaped injury.

Authorities declined to provide further details on Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

The crash caused travel delays in the area for about three hours.