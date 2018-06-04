https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-release-name-of-Des-Moines-homicide-12965907.php
Authorities release name of Des Moines homicide victim
Updated 12:24 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 40-year-old man who was shot to death in a neighborhood west of downtown Des Moines.
Police said in a news release Monday that the victim was Jerry Goff, who lived in Des Moines.
Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence to check a report of shots being fired. Officer learned when they arrived that Goff had been driven by a private vehicle to a hospital. Police say Goff died there.
No arrests have been reported. Police say the shooting appears tied to a domestic dispute.
View Comments