Authorities probing cyber attack against city of Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a possible cyber attack against the city of Alamogordo.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Alamogordo City Administration discovered that the city's finance department was the victim of the fraudulent emails after city finance employees were misled by official looking emails from a contractor.

Officials say the fraudulent emails asked to make changes to account information that led to payments being redirected to a fraudulent vendor account.

City Attorney Petria Schreiber says no resident's information was compromised or given out.

Schreiber says city officials turned over the case to the police department, FBI and IRS.