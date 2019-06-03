Authorities probe 2 inmate deaths at South Carolina prisons

ENOREE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the unrelated deaths of two South Carolina prison inmates.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 46-year-old James Farrow was found unresponsive on Sunday at a bathroom at Tyger River Correctional Institution and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say 52-year-old Ronnie Williams was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday after his roommate told officers Williams was unresponsive at Kershaw Correctional Institution.

Department of Corrections Police Services and state police are investigating the deaths. Autopsies are being performed, and officials say they think the deaths are related to drug use.