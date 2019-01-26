Authorities investigating after vacant Lebanon home burns

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a vacant home in Lebanon, Oregon caught fire on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 3-bedroom home just after 9 a.m. Neighbors told investigators that the house was recently undergoing a remodel and was listed for sale. Real estate agents showed the home to potential buyers as recently as Friday afternoon.

Investigators have not yet released what started the fire, which burned within interior walls, the attic and the crawlspace. Because the home was unoccupied, no one was injured.

Lebanon Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster says anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lebanon Fire District.