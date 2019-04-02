Authorities investigate spending by Macomb County prosecutor

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the handling of asset forfeiture funds by the Macomb County prosecutor's office.

Michigan State Police confirmed Monday that the investigation is in its early stages and additional information isn't being immediately released. The Michigan attorney general's office says the investigation comes following a request last month by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

Prosecutor Eric Smith says in a statement that his office will cooperate with the investigation. He says there's been "a lot of misinformation about the use of these funds and we anticipate that the attorney general will see that these funds were used for legitimate and appropriate purposes."

Several county officials have raised questions about spending of up to $900,000 over several years on expenses including holiday parties, credit card bills and donations.