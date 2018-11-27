Authorities identify man killed by Colorado trooper

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by a Colorado State Patrol officer at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports 59-year-old Patrick Michael Langhoff died following the shooting on State Highway 135 south of Crested Butte on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the initial investigation from the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, Langhoff was believed to have brandished a gun when the trooper responded to the crash scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the trooper was placed on administrative leave as is standard policy in officer-involved shootings.

It's not clear where Langhoff lived or what he was doing in the area at the time.

___

