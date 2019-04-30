https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-identify-burned-body-found-in-13806878.php
Authorities identify burned body found in southwest Indiana
ELBERFELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose badly burned remains were found in a rural area of southwestern Indiana.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the woman as 32-year-old Valarie Anne Ruark of Boonville. Tips from the public helped identify her.
The sheriff's office earlier said the case is being handled as a homicide investigation .
The area where the remains were found Friday is in northeastern Warrick County, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of Interstate 64. The death is under investigation.
