Authorities break up alleged "drugs on wheels" operation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they've broken up a massive drug operation centered around a social club in New Jersey's largest city.

The raids announced Tuesday by Essex County prosecutors, dubbed "Operation Short Storm," have led to the arrests of 31 people. Another 16 suspects remain at large.

The bust was the result of an eight-month investigation that allegedly involved drugs coming from Monmouth and Ocean counties being sold throughout Newark. Authorities say the ring was operating as a "retail business on wheels," noting that dealers had drugs delivered directly to buyers' homes and other locations in the city's Ironbound section.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday and Friday. Authorities say they seized about 23,000 grams of marijuana, two kilograms of cocaine, seven guns, 12 vehicles and nearly $300,000.