Authorities arrest Espanola man in death of 5-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Espanola man has been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in the Rio Grande.

The FBI says Malcolm Torres was arrested without incident Sunday in Pojoaque Pueblo. He's been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

The remains of Renezmae Caldaza were found in Sept. 11 following an investigation that included more than 100 interviews, as well as searches within Espanola and along two miles of the river.

The girl with long, dark hair and brown eyes was seen days earlier in her family's yard in Espanola wearing shorts and a Disney "Frozen" shirt.

Torres is expected to have an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

It was unclear whether Torres has an attorney. No court documents have been posted publicly in the case.

___

This story has been corrected to show the girl's last name is Caldaza.