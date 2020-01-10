Authorities: Trooper kills man holding woman at gunpoint

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a Pennsylvania man holding a woman at gunpoint after a lengthy chase that topped 100 mph, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning along Ohio Route 7 in Belmont County. Joshua Roberts, 41, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, died at the scene after being shot by two troopers, said Lt. Craig Cvetan, a highway patrol spokesman.

The chase began in Monroe County after troopers checked a license plate on an SUV at a rest area in Monroe County and discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Pennsylvania.

Troopers tried to stop the SUV driven by 34-year-old Kristen McCoy, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, after it left the rest area. A 19-minute-long chase at speeds of more than 100 mph ended when the SUV ran over spiked stop sticks and crashed into a guardrail.

After initially refusing to leave the vehicle, Roberts emerged from the SUV holding McCoy at gunpoint. The troopers shot him when Roberts ignored orders to drop his gun and continued to approach them. McCoy was grazed in the shoulder by the troopers' gunfire, Cvetan said.

McCoy was jailed in Belmont County on an arrest warrant and will likely face charges, Cvetan said.