Authorities: Teens charged in fatal shooting during robbery

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Three teenage boys face murder charges in the fatal shooting of another teen who was killed when they tried to steal marijuana from him, authorities said.

The three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all form Altoona — were arraigned Thursday and remanded to the county jail.

The teens had arranged a meeting Tuesday night with Devon Pfirsching, 15, of Altoona, telling him they wanted to buy a bag of marijuana, authorities said. Shortly after Pfirsching arrived, one of the teens pointed a gun at him and then pistol-whipped him before shooting him in the head.

The three teens then fled the scene on foot, and the suspected shooter tossed the gun away as he ran, authorities said. All three were captured later that night.