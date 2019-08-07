Authorities: Teen sexually assaults 3 on school grounds

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy sexually assaulted three girls on school grounds in mid-Michigan in the span of two months.

The Lansing State Journal reports the 17-year-old from Potterville made a no contest admission to second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County juvenile court. Authorities say he was 16 at the time of the assaults.

Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson says the second-degree charge can be reduced if the boy successfully completes probation.

Authorities say one of the assaults involved a 7-year-old first grader Oct. 16 on a school bus that was parked behind an elementary school. On Oct. 30, he was seen on surveillance video in a high school hallway groping a female student. The third assault was in a classroom in November.

