Authorities: Masseur stalked client

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors say a man was stalked for months by his masseur, who showed up at the victim’s gym and coffee shop, twice appeared naked in his front yard and installed a tracking device on his Jeep.

Court records say 34-year-old Christopher Piscatella allegedly became fixated on the 47-year-old client, who found Piscatella on an online directory for professional massage therapists offering therapeutic massage. But a search of the state Department of Health’s website found no record of Piscatella as a licensed massage therapist.

Prosecutors last week charged Piscatella with felony stalking, stalking, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of indecent exposure.

The Seattle Times reports that Piscatella is to be arraigned Dec. 3. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.