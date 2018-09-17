DA: Man holding woman at gunpoint killed by police officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man reportedly holding a woman at gunpoint inside a Pennsylvania home was shot and killed by a police officer.

The Lancaster County district attorney's office said Monday that a neighbor called 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday and reported that children in the Lancaster home were "yelling that their father was going to kill their mother and she was being beaten."

Officers sent to the scene reported that a man later identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Avenia was holding a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint inside the home. Prosecutors say one officer fired, killing Avenia. No shots were fired at police.

The district attorney's office is investigating and is seeking witnesses, especially those with information about what occurred earlier that evening and the history of the domestic relationship.