Authorities: Man indicted on child porn charges shoots self

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man indicted on 40 counts of possessing child pornography has shot himself in the head.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 62-year-old James Paul Berry III was hospitalized Thursday following a court appearance. His condition is unclear.

His attorney, Debra Corcoran, says she told Berry he was going to be charged with another offense and Berry "indicated he was going to have a cigarette."

She says she tried to contact him after several minutes and later learned he had shot himself. She says he went to the trailer park he lives in and manages.

Prince George County Officer Alexis Grochmal says officers seeking Berry found him standing outside his home, where he took out a handgun and shot himself.

