Authorities: Kentucky man booby-trapped porch with knives

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a Kentucky man who booby-trapped his front porch with a knife-filled sheet of plywood designed to swing downward.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the Laurel County sheriff's department arrested 56-year-old Raymond Jackson and charged him with possession of a destructive or booby trap device.

The sheriff's department says deputies responded to Jackson's home outside London on Wednesday after a report of a man allegedly drunk and waving a large knife at neighbors, cursing at them and creating a disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies say they found the booby trap, with the words "If this don't kill you I will. Come on" written on it.

Jail records show Jackson is in Laurel County Detention Center. His bond is $10,000. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

