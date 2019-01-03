Authorities: Inmate suffers medical emergency, later dies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say an inmate who suffered a medical emergency in a booking cell has died.

A Chesapeake Sheriff's Office statement says Christopher Ambrose died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency in a booking cell on Friday.

Deputies found the 38-year-old inmate at Chesapeake Correctional Center unresponsive. The statement says they and medical staff immediately began performing lifesaving measures until medics arrived minutes later and took over.

News outlets report that medics took Ambrose to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ambrose had been booked into the facility on a public intoxication charge.

The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting an investigation. Authorities say the sheriff's office is also conducting an internal investigation.