Authorities ID special-needs woman believed slain by neglect

ELIZABETH, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have released the identity of a woman with special needs who was found dead last week.

News outlets report the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office identified the woman Thursday as 25-year-old Cyra Shantell Marie Harrison. Deputies say she had cerebral palsy.

Deputies responding to a report of a natural death on Nov. 23 were shocked by the state of Harrison's body. They said her conditions were "deplorable" and she died of severe intentional neglect.

Deputies arrested Harrison's mother, 47-year-old Karen Harrison Johnson, and a married couple they were living with, Glen and Marilyn Maricle, on charges of second-degree murder. It's unclear if they have lawyers. An investigation is ongoing.